RHP Shelby Miller continued his season-long struggles with fastball accuracy and overall command, allowing four walks in five innings. Two led directly to runs in the fifth, snapping a 1-1 tie and setting up his sixth loss in seven decisions. Even more damning was that Miller, a power pitcher, needed 41 pitches to generate a swing and miss. Miller isn’t right, and he would be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation if two-fifths of it weren’t disabled.

RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list Friday night to open a weekend series in Milwaukee. Kelly hasn’t pitched in an major league game since April 16, when he lost to the Brewers and was injured trying to beat out a bunt in the fifth inning. Kelly was pitching outstanding baseball as the team’s No. 5 starter in his first three outings, allowing just one earned run over 15 1/3 innings.

LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Thursday night’s game, according to MLB.com, to make room for RHP Joe Kelly, who is coming off the disabled list. Lyons pitched three relief innings Thursday, allowing four hits and four runs, only one of which was earned. His throwing error extended the inning for Pittsburgh to blow the game open.

C Audry Perez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take C Yadier Molina’s place on the 25-man active roster and serve as Tony Cruz’s backup. Perez played in two games last September for St. Louis, striking out in his only at-bat. Perez was hitting .288-2-21 in 44 games for the Redbirds and had thrown out 29 percent of attempted base-stealers.

C Yadier Molina is out for eight to 12 weeks after an MRI exam Thursday revealed torn ligaments in his right thumb, the result of his hard slide into third base in the second inning of Wednesday night’s game. Molina will have surgery Friday, and an exact timetable for his recovery will depend on what the doctors see when they operate. He was hitting .287 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 83 games, and he had thrown out 47 percent of attempted base-stealers.