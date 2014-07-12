1B Matt Adams extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run home run off Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo Friday. During that streak, Adams is 15-for-34 (.441) with two home runs and seven RBIs. He improved to 14-for-35 (.400) with three home runs over his career at Miller Park.

RHP Joe Kelly was activated from the 15-day disabled list and struggled in his first start since April 16, lasting just three innings while surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks and hit a batter while striking out three. Kelly has spent the last three months on the disabled list due to a strained hamstring. His last start came, coincidentally, at Milwaukee’s Miller Park.

LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Friday, making room for RHP Joe Kelly on the Cardinals’ roster. Lyons worked three innings Thursday, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks in the Cardinals’ 9-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

C George Kottaras was claimed off waivers Friday by the Cardinals, who said he would likely be added to the 25-man roster Saturday. Kottaras is a .216 career hitter with 32 home runs and 100 RBIs in 305 games with Boston, Milwaukee, Oakland, Kansas City and earlier this season, Cleveland, where he was batting .286 with three home runs and four RBIs in 10 games. He also appeared in 14 games for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers before being designated for assignment July 7.

LHP Jaime Garcia was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-man disabled list Friday after undergoing thoracic surgery to relieve nerve issues in his pitching arm. Garcia is expected to be need 3-4 months for recovery but be ready to return next year for the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract. He has been out since June 21.