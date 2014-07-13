C Tony Cruz set a career high with three RBIs Saturday and also notched two hits against Milwaukee. Cruz has started three consecutive games since C Yadier Molina tore a ligament in his right thumb on Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

2B Kolton Wong hit a two-run home run off RHP Jimmy Nelson in the second inning and has hit home runs in five of the seven games since returning from the disabled list last Sunday. He’s 8-for-24 during that stretch and has a five-game hitting streak.

RHP Adam Wainwright tied the Reds’ Alfredo Simon with his 12th victory of the season Saturday after holding Milwaukee to two runs on five hits over seven innings at Miller Park. Wainwright also collected his 100th career hit in the fifth inning with an RBI single to right field against Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson.

C George Kottaras was added to the 25-man roster a day after he was claimed on waivers from the Cleveland Indians and lined out in a seventh-inning pinch-hit appearance. Kottaras appeared in 10 games for Cleveland, batting .286 with three home runs and four RBIs before being designated for assignment July 7.