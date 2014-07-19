RHP Shelby Miller will work out of the bullpen to start the season’s unofficial second half and might not start until the team needs a fifth starter on Aug. 2. Miller has lost six of his last seven decisions and owns a bloated 4.29 ERA, mainly because he’s averaging a walk every two innings. The team is hoping this break from the rotation will freshen Miller and make him a better pitcher for the season’s last two months.

RHP Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh inning for his 11th win, overcoming four walks along the way. Lynn gave up just four hits and fanned nine, getting a spate of strikeouts on pitches above the strike zone against eager Los Angeles hitters. Lynn said it was hard to get back into a rhythm after going nine days between starts, but was able to overpower the Dodgers in key situations.

RHP Joe Kelly makes his second start Saturday since returning from the disabled list against Los Angeles. Kelly appeared rusty on July 11 in Milwaukee, allowing three runs in each of the first two innings before tossing a scoreless third inning. In theory, he should be sharper for this game, although eight days between starts isn’t normal. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in his career against the Dodgers.

LF Matt Holliday reached a couple of milestones Friday night with his 400th double, which knocked in Kolten Wong in the first inning, and his 1,000th run. That came on his two-run homer in the fifth that made the difference in a 3-2 win. Holliday has just seven homers and 48 RBIs for the year, subpar numbers for the veteran, but is hitting .360 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Adam Wainwright will get an extended break after starting for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Manager Mike Matheny said Wainwright wouldn’t pitch again until July 22, when St. Louis starts a two-game series with Tampa Bay. Slotting Wainwright in that position enables him to start against the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee, divisional rivals, in his next two starts.