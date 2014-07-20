CF Jon Jay has eight hits in the last five games, including two more on Saturday. Jay also stole a base in the sixth, giving him steals in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He also played all three outfield positions Saturday, thanks to Holliday’s early departure and Allen Craig’s entry as a pinch hitter for Oscar Taveras.

2B Kolten Wong’s infield hit in the first inning extended his hitting streak to eight games, tying a career high set in May, and his double in the seventh gave him an extra-base hit for the seventh time in 10 games. Wong is 11-for-30 in his hitting streak and has consecutive multi-hit games.

RHP Joe Kelly mowed down Los Angeles for his first win since April 5, retiring the last 13 men he faced in a seven-inning outing that tied the longest of his career. Kelly kept pounding the outside corner with sinking fastballs and also used offspeed pitches to get occasional strikeouts and other weak outs. It was a complete turnaround from his first outing off the disabled list: a three-inning, six-run effort on July 11 in Milwaukee.

RHP Carlos Martinez took his first loss as a starter last Sunday in Milwaukee and has a tough task this Sunday night, facing Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw in the series finale. Martinez is 2-1 in six starts since joining the rotation June 16. He faced the Dodgers on June 27, pitching 4 1/3 innings and getting a no-decision in St. Louis’ 3-1 win. Martinez had his first two major league hits in that game.

LF Matt Holliday (headache, dizziness) left Saturday’s game for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. The team announced it was for precautionary reasons, related to a collision at second base in the first inning on a pickoff attempt that saw Holliday dive head-first into the base and appear to get hit in the head by SS Hanley Ramirez’s attempted tag. Team physicians ruled out a concussion.