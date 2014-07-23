RHP Lance Lynn makes his team-high 21st start Wednesday night against Tampa Bay in the finale of the brief series and homestand. Lynn is coming off a 3-2 win Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, working around four walks and four hits in six-plus innings. Lynn fanned nine, getting a lot of hitters to chase high fastballs. This will be his first start against Tampa Bay.

3B Matt Carpenter cracked the fourth leadoff homer of his career and his fifth homer of the season overall, ending an 0-for-13 slump. It was his second leadoff blast of the year. All four leadoff shots came at home.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) is progressing in his recovery from an injury that forced him onto the disabled list June 22. However, St. Louis GM John Mozeliak said Monday that Wacha is still two weeks away from being cleared to start throwing. Mozeliak also said that if Wacha could start throwing Aug. 4, he still could return to the team’s rotation by early September.

LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) pitched 1 1/3 innings Monday night in his final rehab game at Double-A Springfield. Manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday that Siegrist could be activated from the DL as soon as Wednesday night. Siegrist worked 4 2/3 innings in five rehab games at Springfield, allowing no runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

RHP Adam Wainwright said mechanical issues sunk him in a five-run fifth inning that led to his fifth loss of the year. Wainwright kept missing pitches to his arm side during the decisive inning, walking three and hitting one while laboring through 39 pitches and five runs. He also made an error for the first time since April 7, 2012, costing him two unearned runs.