RHP Shelby Miller made his first start since July 10 and was solid, allowing two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Miller was taken out of the starting rotation earlier this month to give him a rest in hopes it would strengthen him for the final two months of the season. Miller threw just 87 pitches and retired the final batter he faced, Arismendy Alcantara, on a fielder’s choice grounder for the second out in the sixth. But, with left-handed slugger Anthony Rizzo up next, manager Mike Matheny opted to bring in lefty specialist Randy Choate. “To me, that’s a potential game-changing situation,” Matheny said. “I think we can see when he’s about done, and I think right there he was about done.”

INF Allen Craig was out of the starting lineup Saturday after being pinch-hit for late in Friday’s game. Craig was one of the mainstays of the Cardinals’ offense last season, hitting .315 with 13 homers and 97 RBIs in 134 games. This season, he is batting .240 with seven homers and 44 RBIs. “That’s what’s added to his frustration,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Something that’s come so natural to him for so long is now eluding him and we’re 100 games into this season. Everybody has those periods. This one just seems to be lasting longer for Allen.” Craig pinch hit in the eighth and hit a lazy fly ball to right field.

C Tony Cruz had been the everyday starter since Yadier Molina went down with a thumb injury, but now he at least has to share playing time with veteran A.J. Pierzynski, who was signed on Saturday. Cruz immediately found himself on the bench as Pierzynski was given the start. Reading between the lines of what manager Mike Matheny said, Pierzynski could get the bulk of the playing time, not only because of his left-handed bat but also because of his experience between the plate. “Especially when you start talking about the youth of our staff,” Matheny said. “We have a few guys that have been around. The majority of them have put a lot of faith and trust, rightfully so, in Yady and also Tony Cruz.”