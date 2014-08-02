OF Shane Robinson was called up to the Cardinals from Memphis, marking the fourth time he’s made it to the big club in 2014. Robinson hit .304 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 53 games at Memphis, but has batted just .140 in 31 games with St. Louis after proving to be effective as a fourth outfielder/pinch-hitter last year.

RHP Carlos Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis with the team having acquired two veteran starting pitchers at the deadline. Martinez had gone back to the bullpen after going just four innings in each of his last two starts, and St. Louis plans for him to start so they can stretch out his arm. Martinez gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief Wednesday night in San Diego.

RHP John Lackey will get his first Cardinals’ start Sunday in the series finale with Milwaukee. Lackey has enjoyed a good season for a subpar Boston team, going 11-7 with a 3.60 ERA and averaging almost 6 2/3 innings per start. Proof that Lackey still has good stuff at age 35 is that he’s averaging more than 3 1/2 strikeouts for every walk (116 Ks, 32 BBs).

RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have his normal command, although a tiny strike zone from plate umpire Greg Gibson didn’t help. Wainwright allowed nine hits and seven runs in 5 1/3 innings with three walks, giving him 10 in his last three starts. The seven runs matches his season high, set in a May 30 loss to San Francisco.

RHP Justin Masterson (knee) will make his first start in the majors since early July, when he was still with Cleveland, on Saturday night. Masterson, who St. Louis acquired for minor league OF James Ramsey on Wednesday, has never pitched against the Brewers in his career. Masterson made two rehab starts in the Indians’ minor league system before being traded.