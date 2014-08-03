CF Jon Jay (sore left wrist) didn’t start Saturday for the fourth straight game, although he was available to serve as a pinch-hitter. Jay could be back in the starting lineup as early as Sunday. Jay was apparently injured during a 3-1 loss Tuesday night in San Diego.

2B Kolten Wong belted his seventh homer of the year in the first inning Saturday against Milwaukee. Wong went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs, including a two-run single in a five-run second inning. His sixth-inning steal marked the first time in his brief career that he swiped third. Sixteen of his 28 RBIs this year have occurred in the second inning.

RHP Justin Masterson got the win in his first St. Louis start but looked rusty at times against the Brewers in his first MLB outing since July 7. He gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings, walking three and whiffing four. Masterson picked up 14 ground-ball outs, but must improve his control to give this team the innings it needs from its No. 4 starter. He now has 59 walks in 104 innings this season.

SS Jhonny Peralta whacked his 15th homer of the year in the second inning Saturday against the Brewers, giving the Cardinals the lead for good. Peralta has feasted on Milwaukee pitching, going 16-of-45 this year with four homers and eight RBIs. He’s one homer from matching the club record for most long balls in a season by a shortstop.

RHP Justin Masterson got the win in his first St. Louis start but looked rusty at times against the Brewers in his first MLB outing since July 7. He gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings, walking three and whiffing four. Masterson picked up 14 ground-ball outs, but must improve his control to give this team the innings it needs from its No. 4 starter. He now has 59 walks in 104 innings this season.