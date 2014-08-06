RHP Shelby Miller will try to build on his last two impressive starts when he faces old teammate Joe Kelly Wednesday night. Miller is coming off a 6-2 win Thursday in San Diego, where he gave up three hits and two runs over six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Since having a turn skipped after the All-Star break, Miller has pitched 11 2/3 walkless innings.

CF Jon Jay (wrist) was back in the lineup Tuesday night after missing five games, and he went 1-for-4 with the game-winning hit. Jay was hurt July 29 in San Diego trying to check his swing. It was thought that he might return Sunday for the series finale with Milwaukee because he was 8-for-13 in his career against Matt Garza, but manager Mike Matheny opted to rest him.

RHP Lance Lynn turned in another good start Tuesday night, giving up four hits and one earned run over seven innings in a no-decision. Lynn could have shut Boston out, but the first run he allowed was unearned and the second scored when he botched a double-play ball from Will Middlebrooks with the bases loaded and one out, settling for the out at first. Lynn’s two- and four-seam fastballs worked very well.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder blade) was cleared to throw by team doctors Monday, and he threw off flat ground before Tuesday night’s game. Wacha went on the disabled list June 22 after having pitched with pain since early May. Wacha, 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts, hopes to return to the team in September, although his role is yet to be determined.

RHP Pat Neshek had one of his best outings of the year in a season full of them. Neshek struck out the side in the eighth, including Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz, and earned the win when St. Louis scored in its half of the eighth. Neshek is 5-0 with an 0.78 ERA in 51 games, fanning 49 in 46 1/3 innings and allowing only 28 baserunners.