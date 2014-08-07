RHP Shelby Miller was the team’s bright spot Wednesday night, pitching seven innings and allowing only four hits and a run with a walk and four strikeouts. Miller used just 88 pitches to get his outs, needing only 29 for the last 10 outs. Miller is showing improved fastball command since skipping a start following the All-Star break, walking only one in 18 2/3 innings over his past three starts.

1B Matt Adams went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first for the team’s only run, upping his average to .316. Adams has seen defenses evolve against him this year to the point that Boston played him almost straight up in the infield, shading him just slightly to pull. He is 6-for-11 in his past four games.

RF Oscar Taveras extended his hitting streak to six games with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth off Boston closer Koji Uehara, pushing the tying run to second. Taveras has exactly one hit in each game and has also knocked in five runs, equaling the total of departed OF Allen Craig since June 25.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal fell to 1-6 on the year, taking a loss for the third time after entering a tie game in the ninth. Again, Rosenthal may be suffering from overuse, as he pitched in his fourth game in five days. The one day he didn’t pitch was the team’s only off day until Aug. 21. His stuff wasn’t crisp, and it was clear that he didn’t have his best fastball. Manager Mike Matheny might have to consider resting him a bit more often.

RHP Adam Wainwright tries to bounce back from a clunker in Thursday night’s series finale against Boston. Wainwright gave up seven runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-4 loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. He walked 10 in his last three starts, a rare lapse of control for a pitcher who thrives on command. This will be his first regular-season start against Boston, which beat him twice last year in the World Series.