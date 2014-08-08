CF Jon Jay’s single off reliever Craig Breslow in the sixth inning made him 23 of 55 against lefties this year, a remarkable .418 average. Jay normally doesn’t start against left-handers, but when he’s been asked to hit them, he does so. His behind-the-ball stroke that shoots the ball the other way tends to serve him well against lefties.

2B Kolten Wong’s multi-homer game was the first of his MLB career. Wong has eight homers since coming off the DL on July 6. That’s more than any other MLB player except for Houston’s Chris Carter, who has 11. Wong enjoyed the first two-homer game by a Cardinals second baseman since Tyler Greene victimized Houston on May 6, 2012.

SS Jhonny Peralta’s two-run double in the bottom of the first gave him more RBIs than he’s had in his previous 17 games (1). Peralta’s hit also represented his first RBIs not coming off a homer since a July 12 win in Milwaukee. It was his 13th multi-RBI game of the year and St. Louis is 11-2 in that scenario.

RHP Adam Wainwright gutted his way through a season-high 122 pitches over seven innings, tying Milwaukee’s Wily Peralta as the only 14-game winner in the National League. Wainwright didn’t have good fastball command, but made up for it with a good curve and a cutter that got better as the night lengthened. He retired 11 straight hitters after allowing six hits over the first 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Justin Masterson will try to improve on his first start for St. Louis when he opens a three-game series Friday night in Baltimore. Masterson allowed seven hits, three walks and five runs in six innings Saturday night to Milwaukee, but won 9-7. He’s 6-5 with a 5.04 ERA in 17 career appearances against the Orioles. The Cardinals flew Masterson to Baltimore Thursday ahead of the rest of the team.