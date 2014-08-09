LHP Nick Greenwood was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to fill in for RHP Jason Motte. Greenwood was with the Cardinals earlier this season, and he came on in Friday’s game. He got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the third but then ran into trouble. The left-hander gave up a three-run homer to SS J.J. Hardy in the fourth and allowed four runs on four hits in three innings.

C A.J. Pierzynski hit his first home run since joining the Cardinals late last month after Boston released him. His two-run shot to right in the seventh gave St. Louis the only runs it scored against RHP Chris Tillman, the Baltimore starter.

RHP Justin Masterson struggled from the start in Friday’s 12-2 loss against the Orioles. Masterson lasted just two innings plus four batters and gave up five runs on seven hits, including two homers, two hit batters and a wild pitch. Masterson has now given up 10 runs in just eight innings in two starts since the Cardinals acquired him from the Indians. “This is not the best thing you want to do when you come to a new team,” he said. “It’s really a lot of minor things.”

RHP Jason Motte was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 1, due to a lower back sprain. He was 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 games this season. He began the season on the disabled list while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Manager Mike Matheny said he didn’t think Motte’s slide across the tarp Thursday in St. Louis caused the problem. “It’s not necessarily part of our program. What we do know is it’s something that’s been bothering him for a little while,” Matheny said.