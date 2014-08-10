FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Echo Trending HP
August 10, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Jon Jay gave the Cardinals some spark on offense, driving in two of their three runs. Jay hit a solo home run in the second inning off RHP Ubaldo Jimenez and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

RF Oscar Taveras finished 0-for-4 and ended a seven-game hitting streak. He hit .292 during that run, and he’s batting .213 this season.

RHP John Lackey lasted six innings but had lots of problems in Saturday’s 10-3 loss in Baltimore.

DH Jhonny Peralta hit two doubles and had an RBI in Saturday’s loss. He drove in 3B Matt Carpenter with his first-inning double, but LF Matt Holliday was thrown out at the plate on the play.

