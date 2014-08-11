C Tony Cruz was back behind the plate Sunday for the series finale against the Orioles. A.J. Pierzynski, who signed with the club July 25 after Yadier Molina injured his thumb, started Saturday to catch former Red Sox teammate John Lackey. Cruz went 0-for-5 Sunday.

RHP Lance Lynn snapped a career-high streak of six consecutive quality starts, dating back to July 4. He had not given up any more than two earned runs over that stretch. In Sunday’s 8-3 victory over the Orioles, Lynn allowed by just three runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk, but he lasted only 5 2/3 innings. “They’re a good team,” Lynn said about Baltimore. “They got some guys that can hit the ball all the way up and down the lineup. I knew that going into today it was going to be a grind. I was able to make enough pitches when I needed to.”

2B Kolten Wong tied a career high with four hits Sunday against Baltimore. It was his 17th multi-hit game of the season and the fourth time this season he collected three or more hits.

SS Jhonny Peralta went 3-for-4 Sunday, extending his success against the Orioles. In 67 career games vs. Baltimore, Peralta is batting .290 (73-for-252) with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 RBIs. He is a career .291 hitter at Camden Yards.