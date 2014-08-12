RHP Shelby Miller made two glaring errors on Monday, and both were crushed by Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton. Miller’s line for the night included five innings, eight hits, two walks and five runs. He gave up a two-run homer in the first to Stanton, who pounced on a 96-mph fastball and took it the other way. Miller then threw a 76-mph breaking ball, and Stanton pulled it for a solo homer to left. Miller, who was 1-0 with a 2.41 ERA in his previous three starts, then allowed two more runs in the fourth to take the loss and fall to 8-9 on the year.

1B Matt Adams made his 29th consecutive start on Monday. Maybe he is a tired because Adams went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. In fact, he struck out to end the game, leaving a two-run Cards rally one run short. Adams, who is hitting .304 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs, is having a good year. But it may be time for a day off.

LF Matt Holliday went 4-for-4 against the Marlins on Monday. But that is nothing truly unusual when it comes to this matchup. For his career, he is hitting .355 against the Marlins, the fourth best among any active player against this franchise. His .629 slugging percentage is the best among all active Marlins opponents.

RHP Adam Wainwright will face the Marlins on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 6, 2010, when he pitched a two-hit shutout. For his career, he is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins -- highly impressive numbers. Then again, Wainwright is pretty good against everyone. He is 113-63 for his career with a 3.02 ERA. He is even better than that this year, posting a 14-6 record and a 2.28 ERA. This will be, however, his first-ever start at Marlins Park, not that it should be a difficult adjustment for a pitcher this good.