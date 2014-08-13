2B Kolten Wong on Sunday will celebrate his first anniversary of the date he made his MLB debut. Wong, a first-round pick in 2011 out of the University of Hawaii, is still considered a rookie. In fact, he ranks second among NL rookies in homers (9), RBIs (32), steals (17), hits (69) and total bases (116). He went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, and his batting average stands at .252.

1B Matt Adams, who had started 29 straight games, was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game. He had played tired on Monday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. He entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-hitter with two on and two outs and the Cards trailing, 3-0. Adams struck out, however, and he is now hitless in his past eight at-bats. During this road trip, he is 2-for-18. This is unusual because Adams has been stellar for most of the season, ranking ninth in the NL with a .304 batting average.

RHP Adam Wainwright wasn’t as good this time. The last time he faced the Marlins was Aug. 6, 2010, when he pitched a two-hit shutout. On Tuesday, he allowed three runs in seven innings and took the loss, falling to 4-2 in his career against the Marlins. Overall, though, Wainwright pitched well on Tuesday, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with two straight strikeouts. Unfortunately for him, he gave up three runs in a fourth inning that included a two-run homer by eighth-place hitter Donovan Solano. It was just Solano’s second homer of the season.

RHP Justin Masterson starts the series finale on Wednesday against the Marlins. Masterson has allowed 10 runs in eight innings since the Cards acquired him from the Cleveland Indians last month. Masterson became the Indians’ ace last season, winning a career-high 14 games (14-10, 3.45 ERA). He did that by using a sinking, 91-96-mph fastball to consistently produce ground balls. He was second in the majors with 71.3 percent of his outs coming on the ground. Masterson, who is just 5-7 with a 5.94 ERA this year between the Indians and Cards, is surely hoping to return to that ground-ball form he showed last season.