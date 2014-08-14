3B Matt Carpenter had three hits and scored two runs in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over the Marlins. Carpenter continued his seasonlong run as an outstanding leadoff batter, improving his on-base percentage to .377.

1B Matt Adams, who had started 29 straight games before finally resting on Tuesday, responded to his day off in a positive fashion. He busted out of a slump -- he was hitting just .212 since the All-Star break up until the third inning, when he stroked a two-run single.

LF Matt Holliday left the game in the seventh inning when his chronic knee “tightened up,” manager Mike Matheny said. Holliday, who went 0-for-3 with a walk, said it wasn’t serious.

RHP John Lackey will make his 24th start of the season and his third with the Cardinals on Thursday, when he faces the Padres. So far with the Cards, Lackey is just 1-1 with an 8.25 ERA since the trade that sent RF Allen Craig to Boston. Lackey needs one more strikeout to reach 1,750 for his career. Against the Padres, Lackey is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two career starts. The last time he faced San Diego was July 2, 2013, when he allowed one run in eight innings, striking out six in a 4-1 win.

RHP Justin Masterson pitched seven scoreless innings and added a run-scoring single to lead the Cardinals to a 4-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday. Masterson (2-1), making just his third start since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians late last month, had allowed 10 runs in eight innings in his first two Cardinals performances. He was much better Wednesday, however, allowing just three hits -- all singles -- and no walks. As for his offense, that was only the fifth hit in Masterson’s seven-year career, most of which has been spent in the American League with the Indians.