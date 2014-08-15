RHP Lance Lynn will take the ball Friday night in game two of the four-game series against San Diego. Lynn absorbed a 3-1 loss to the Padres on July 29 despite allowing only one earned run in six innings, dropping him to 1-2 in his career against them. He’s coming off an 8-3 win in Baltimore Sunday, going 5 2/3 innings and throwing over 100 pitches for his first victory since July 18.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction) continues to work his way toward starting a rehab assignment soon. Wacha has been doing some throwing and will undergo another MRI on Monday, which should determine if he can ramp up his throwing program further. Wacha has been disabled since June 22, when the club learned he’d been pitching with pain since early May.

LF Matt Holliday (left knee) was back in the lineup Thursday night and hit third, going 0-for-4. Holliday left Wednesday night’s 5-2 win in Miami in the seventh inning, but it was viewed as a precautionary issue. One factor could have been his favorable numbers against San Diego starter Eric Stults. Holliday entered the night 3-for-8 against the lefthander.

RHP John Lackey predictably bounced back from his Saturday pounding in Baltimore, pitching seven good innings in a no-decision Thursday night. Lackey yielded just five hits and two runs with three walks and five strikeouts, appearing to mix in more off-speed pitches. His first-inning whiff of Will Venable was the 1,750th of his career.

C Yadier Molina (torn thumb ligament) is progressing nicely in his recovery. Molina played catch in the outfield Thursday and also caught a bullpen session. He was injured July 9 against Pittsburgh and underwent surgery the next day. Expected to miss between eight and 12 weeks, Molina could return to the team in early or mid-September.