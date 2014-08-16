RHP Shelby Miller will attempt to bounce back from his first poor start since the All-Star break when he faces San Diego Saturday night. Miller was touched for five runs in five innings of a Monday night loss in Miami, allowing two long homers to Giancarlo Stanton for the first three runs. Miller bagged a 6-2 win over the Padres July 31 at Petco Park, giving up only three hits and two runs in six innings.

CF Jon Jay reached base three times, the first two on hit-by-pitches. He’s been plunked 41 times since the start of the 2012 season, more than any player in MLB except for Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo, and leads the team with 12 HBPs this year. Jay’s eighth-inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games.

RHP Lance Lynn continued one of the best stretches of his career, working six innings to pick up his 13th win Friday night. Lynn allowed only one run, the 11th time in his last 13 starts he’s yielded two or fewer runs. Since a July 4 win over Miami, Lynn is 4-4 with a 1.97 ERA, picking up quality starts in seven of eight outings.

C Yadier Molina (torn thumb ligament) caught a bullpen session for the second straight day and told the media Friday that he hopes to grip a bat early next week. Molina went on the disabled list July 10 after injuring himself on a slide into third base the night before against Pittsburgh. Molina will probably be out until at least early September, probably mid-September.

RHP Jason Motte (lower back strain) said he hasn’t started throwing yet and is still feeling discomfort doing everyday chores. Motte, who was disabled on Aug. 2, could come off the DL Sunday, but a September return date looks more likely. He’ll have to start a throwing program and complete a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.