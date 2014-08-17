RHP Shelby Miller reverted back to the wild ways that marked the first half of his season, walking a career-high six in six innings Saturday night. In his first four starts after the All-Star break, he’d passed just three batters in 23 2/3 innings. But Miller at least managed to get through six innings with a 5-4 lead, retiring nine of the last 10 men he faced.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction) threw a bullpen session Saturday for the first time since going on the DL on June 22. Wacha went 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts before being shelved after admitting he was pitching with pain in his shoulder since early May. The team is hopeful he can return to the roster by September to help either as a starter or in the bullpen.

LF Matt Holliday went 0-for-4 and is hitless in his last 18 at-bats, dating to a 4-for-4 performance in Miami on Monday night. Holliday’s average is down to .260, and although he probably wouldn’t hear of such talk, manager Mike Matheny might be wise to give him an off-day just to see if that recharges his veteran.

RHP Adam Wainwright tries to tie Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto for the major league lead in wins when he starts Sunday’s series finale against San Diego. Wainwright pitched well in a 3-0 loss at Miami on Tuesday night other than the fourth inning when he was tagged for all the runs, including a rare homer from Donovan Solano. Wainwright has owned Padres hitters in his career, going 5-2 with a 1.47 ERA in 10 prior appearances (seven starts).

LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) said he has started doing some light rehab work after undergoing surgery in June. Garcia is confident that he would be ready to pitch when St. Louis convenes in Jupiter, Fla., for spring training in February. Garcia, who went 3-1 with a 4.12 ERA in seven starts this year, will be in the last year of a four-year contract in 2015.