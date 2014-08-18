RHP Trevor Rosenthal got just one out and was charged with two runs Sunday, and manager Mike Matheny brought in Seth Maness for the final two outs of the Cardinals’ 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres. Afterward, Matheny rejected any notion that Rosenthal will be removed from the closer role. “That’s not happening,” the manager said. “You know, he’s had some tough innings that he’s been able to get out of. It just might be a bit of a timing issue (with his delivery) and maybe some confidence. It was just one of those days that we had to get him some help.”

LHP Kevin Siegrist was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday morning after eating the loss Saturday night when he gave up Jedd Gyorko’s grand slam in the seventh. Siegrist allowed 11 runs in eight innings since returning from the disabled list July 25, puffing his ERA to 6.11, and he struggled with his fastball command. The plan is for Siegrist to get straightened out in Memphis and return to the big club in September.

RHP Carlos Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to give St. Louis a fresh arm for a taxed bullpen. Martinez made two starts at Triple-A after being sent down Aug. 1, going 1-0 in 10 1/3 innings and allowing just six hits. Martinez is 2-4 with a 4.74 ERA in 38 appearances (seven starts) this year for the Cardinals.

LF Matt Holliday got the day off after taking a size-4 collar Saturday night, deepening his slump to 0-for-18 dating back to his fourth hit of the Aug. 11 game in Miami. Holliday’s average is down to .260, just as it appeared he was finding the groove which eluded him most of the year. It was only the fourth game he missed out of 123 this year.

RHP Adam Wainwright experienced a couple of rough patches in the fifth and sixth, but was able to notch his 15th win Sunday in a seven-inning outing. Wainwright allowed seven hits and four runs (three earned). Two plays that 2B Kolten Wong usually makes and didn’t probably forced Wainwright to throw a handful of extra pitches in the fifth and sixth innings. Wainwright left after throwing 111 pitches.

RHP Justin Masterson is coming off his best start with St. Louis, as he blanked Miami for seven innings Wednesday night in a 5-2 win. Masterson gets the call Monday night when the Cardinals open a three-game series with Cincinnati in Busch Stadium. He has a successful past against the Reds, going 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA in five starts while a member of the Cleveland Indians.