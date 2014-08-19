1B Matt Adams appears to be back on track offensively after a brief slump last week. Adams went 3-for-5, doubling to get the scoring started in the first and adding a 10th-inning single that set up Jhonny Peralta’s game-winner. It was his ninth three-hit game of the year and stretched his hitting streak to six games.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) pitched his second bullpen session Monday since going on the DL June 22 and was very encouraged. Wacha could possibly start a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end in two weeks with hopes of joining the big club for the last month of its playoff push. In 15 starts before going on the shelf, Wacha was 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA.

LF Matt Holliday (knee) was back in the lineup on Monday, batting in his normal No. 3 spot in the order. Holliday left Wednesday night’s 5-2 win in Miami in the seventh inning with his minor injury and some feel it might be disrupting him at the plate. He played Thursday through Saturday before sitting out Sunday. Holliday snapped an 0-for-18 skid with an RBI single in the third Monday and started the winning rally in the 10th with a one-out single.

RHP John Lackey will face Cincinnati for only the second time in his 13-year MLB career Tuesday night. Lackey got a win on June 13, 2007 in the Great American Ballpark, allowing three runs over six innings in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s 6-3 decision. He gave up two runs, five hits and three walks in seven good innings of a no-decision Thursday night against San Diego.

RHP Justin Masterson rolled through four innings and then made a mess of the fifth, giving up four runs and settling for a no-decision. Masterson said after the game that his arm started dragging behind him and he couldn’t make the adjustment to bring his delivery back in sync. It was a far cry from his previous start, a seven-inning shutout win in Miami Wednesday night.