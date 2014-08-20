RHP Lance Lynn closes out the series with Cincinnati and the homestand when he starts Wednesday night. Lynn is coming off a 4-2 win Friday night over San Diego, allowing just a run on six hits in six innings. He has two wins against the Reds this year, although they’ve reached him for eight runs over 11 innings back in early April, and is 5-1 (4.59 ERA) in 11 career appearances against them.

INF Greg Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take 2B Mark Ellis’ spot on the roster. Garcia was 2-for-10 in seven games in a two-week stint covering late April and the first part of May, recording a walkoff RBI when he was hit by a pitch on May 13 against the Chicago Cubs. He was hitting .275-8-40 for the Redbirds, beefing his average up to .367 in August.

2B Mark Ellis (left oblique) went on the 15-day DL Tuesday. Ellis declined comment on how he was injured, but manager Mike Matheny said he thought it happened during batting practice on Monday as Ellis made a throw back to the infield. Ellis has started just four games since July 6 as Kolten Wong has taken over at second, and is hitting .192 in 167 at-bats with 12 RBIs.

RHP John Lackey pitched well, but had to settle for a no-decision when the St. Louis defense failed him in a two-run sixth, making two errors in three plays. Lackey allowed only four hits and a walk in six innings, but gave up four runs, two unearned. He did offer shocking help with the bat, stroking two singles and scoring the team’s first run.

RHP Jason Motte (lower back) made 15 throws from 90 feet on Tuesday, the first time he’s thrown since going on the DL Aug. 2. Motte was 0-0 (4.91 ERA) in 24 appearances and has allowed seven homers in 22 innings. Motte said he wasn’t sure if he would continue his rehab on an upcoming road trip to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, or do it in St. Louis.