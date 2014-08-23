FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Shelby Miller was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, Saturday against San Diego, in which he went six innings allowed four run on four hits. He struck out five and had a career-high six walks. He is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies, both coming this season.

CF Jon Jay went 0-for-3 Friday against Philadelphia and saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end. He went 18-for-35 during the streak (.514). He is batting .314 on the road, .310 overall.

LHP Sam Freeman struck out the side while working a scoreless inning in relief Friday against Philadelphia. He has not allowed an earned run over his last four appearances, a span of five innings in which he has allowed five hits while striking out nine and walking three.

3B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-4 Friday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to six games. He is 9-for-24 (.375) in that stretch. He also leads the team with 40 multi-hit games.

RHP Adam Wainwright was thwarted in his attempt to become the major leagues’ first 16-game-winner Friday night, when the Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory. Staked to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, Wainwright allowed four runs in the third and five overall (four earned), on six hits, while working six innings. He struck out two and walked three. Wainwright (15-8), 2-3 with a 5.33 ERA in August, also lost for the first time in four career starts in Citizens Bank Park.

