RHP Shelby Miller was left with his second straight no-decision Saturday night against Philadelphia, after working six innings and giving up three runs on five hits, while striking out three and walking two. Miller is winless over his last three starts and has one victory over his last 12. In that span, he is 1-4 with seven no-decisions.

3B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-6 Saturday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He is 9-for-30 (.300) in that stretch. Carpenter, who also drove in the decisive run with a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning, leads the team with 41 multi-hit games.

LF Matt Holiday went 1-for-5 Saturday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to five games. Holliday, 6-for-20 (.300) in that stretch, also made a fine running catch in the bottom of the 12th inning to deny the Phillies’ Ben Revere of extra bases.

SS Jhonny Peralta went 1-for-5 and hit his 18th homer of the season Saturday night against Philadelphia. Peralta, just 1-for-10 in the first two games of the three-game set against the Phillies, had broken the franchise record for homers by a shortstop when he hit his 17th on Tuesday.

RHP Justin Masterson took a no-decision against Cincinnati in his last start, his fifth for St. Louis since being acquired from Cleveland on July 30, going five innings and allowing four runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking two. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in three previous appearances against the Phillies, two of them in relief.