OF Jon Jay, whose 12-game hitting streak was broken on Friday, has picked right back up where he left off, with hits in each of the last two games, including a 1-for-3 performance on Sunday. He’s hitting 20-of-45 (.444) since August 9, and his .404 batting average in August leads the NL.

LHP Nick Greenwood pitched three perfect innings of relief Sunday before he was hit for a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a 7-1 loss to Philadelphia. The rookie reliever finished with a line of 3 ? innings, two hits and two runs with two strikeouts, but most importantly helped his team out after starter Justin Masterson lasted only three innings of his own. “He was just incredible for three innings there,” Matheny said. “We had some guys who threw a lot of pitches yesterday, and (Greenwood) came in and didn’t give up anything there for a while.”

RHP John Lackey, who gets the start at Pittsburgh on Monday, is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four starts since joining the Cardinals in a trade from Boston. For the season, he’s 12-8 with a 3.88 ERA. In his last start, Lackey went 6.0 innings against Cincinnati, giving up four runs (two earned), striking out seven and walking one while leaving without a decision.

RHP Justin Masterson struggled mightily on Sunday against the Phillies, giving up five runs on six hits and two wild pitches in just three innings of a 7-1 loss to Philadelphia. That continues a rocky stretch for him since being acquired from the Indians a day before the trade deadline; in five starts with the Cardinals, he’s now 2-2 with a 7.43 ERA. Cardinals skipper Mike Matheny said they’ll continue to work with the new pitcher, adding “we’re not going to sit around and wait for it to fix itself.”