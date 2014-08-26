OF Shane Robinson was diagnosed with a subluxation of his left shoulder, which happened on awkward slide while being caught stealing second base in the ninth inning Monday during the Cardinals’ 3-2 win at Pittsburgh. He is scheduled to return to St. Louis on Tuesday for further examination. Robinson likely will be placed on the disabled list.

CF Jon Jay, who did not start against a left-hander, continued his hot hitting with an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning that tied the game at 1-1. Jay is hitting .457 (21-for-46) in his past 16 games, raising his batting average to .312.

RHP Lance Lynn (14-8, 2.73 ERA) starts Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. He is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his past three starts. Lynn is 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA against the Pirates in 13 career games, including 11 starts.

1B Matt Adams wound up with a cut lip when 2B Kolten Wong collided with him as they unsuccessfully tried to catch a foul fly down the first base line in the fifth inning. Adams hit the railing in front of the box seats face-first but did not lose any teeth.

RHP Michael Wacha will throw a 40-pitch simulated game over three innings Wednesday at Double-A Springfield. Wacha has been on the disabled list since June 18 due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. If his rehab continues to go smoothly, he could return to the rotation in mid-September.

LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to give the Cardinals an extra relief pitcher after they used the bullpen for 11 innings in the previous two games at Philadelphia. Lyons was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 14 starts with Louisville. He pitched in seven games, including four starts, for the Cardinals earlier this season, going 0-3 with a 5.46 ERA.

INF Greg Garcia was optioned to Double-A Springfield to make room on the roster for the addition of LHP Tyler Lyons. The rookie hit .167 in nine games with the Cardinals.

RHP John Lackey improved to 2-1 in five starts with the Cardinals as he allowed one run in seven innings at Pittsburgh. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his starts since being acquired from Boston in a July 31 trade.

C Yadier Molina will report to Double-A Springfield on Tuesday to work out. If all goes well, he will start a rehab assignment Wednesday night by playing against Arkansas in a Texas League game. Molina has been on the disabled list since tearing ligament in his left thumb July 9 and undergoing surgery two days later. The Cardinals won’t rule out Molina being activated as soon as Friday night when they host the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a four-game series.

C A.J. Pierzynski got a day off with the Pirates starting LHP Francisco Liriano. The 37-year-old has started 17 of 27 games since being signed by the Cardinals on July 26, 10 days after he was released by Boston. He is hitting .277 with one homer in 19 games with St. Louis.