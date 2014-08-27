OF Shane Robinson was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh with a subluxation of his left shoulder. The injury occurred in Monday night’s win over the Pirates, when Robinson slid awkwardly while being thrown out trying to steal second base in the ninth inning. He is hitting .150 in 47 games.

OF Randal Grichuk was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to provide bench help with OF Shane Robinson on the disabled list and had an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning that tied the score 2-2. Grichuk hit .258 with 25 home runs in 108 games for Memphis. He played in 19 games with the Cardinals earlier in the season and batted .136 with one homer in 19 games.

RHP Lance Lynn had a no-decision after winning his previous three starts as he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings. Lynn gave up just his fourth home run in his last 22 starts when Pirates 3B Josh Harrison connected leading off the fifth inning.

LHP Marco Gonzalez is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Memphis and start one of the games of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at St. Louis. Gonzalez has gone a combined 9-5 with a 2.43 in 21 minor league starts with Class A Palm Beach, Double-A Springfield and Memphis this season. He made three starts with the Cardinals earlier in the year and was 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA. Gonzalez was the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick in last year’s amateur draft from Gonzaga University.

LF Matt Holliday extended his hitting streak to eight games with an eighth-inning single. He has had exactly one hit in each game and is 8-for-32 (.250).

RHP Adam Wainwright (15-8, 2.52) is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Wainwright has alternated wins and losses in his last eight starts, going 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA. He is 10-5 with a 4.18 ERA against the Pirates in 25 career games, including 21 starts.