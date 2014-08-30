OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder) underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday. Robinson was injured Monday night in the ninth inning of a 3-2 win at Pittsburgh as he slid into second base on a steal attempt. He jammed the shoulder on the slide and immediately doubled over in pain. Robinson batted .150 in 60 at-bats this season for the Cardinals with four RBIs.

RHP Shelby Miller pitched a good game, with the exception of two mistake pitches that wound up as solo homers and cost him a possible win Friday night. Miller worked seven innings, giving up only four hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts. He threw only 93 pitches, 62 for strikes, and mixed his pitches well.

C Tony Cruz was optioned to Double-A Springfield when C Yadier Molina was activated from the disabled list. Cruz was batting .195 with 12 RBIs for the Cardinals.

LHP Marco Gonzales will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to pitch the second game of the doubleheader Saturday night. Gonzales got three starts at midseason, going 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA and struggling with fastball accuracy, especially the second time through an order. Since going down to Memphis, Gonzales is 4-1, 3.35 over eight starts.

C Yadier Molina (right thumb) returned to the active roster Friday night and batted sixth, going 0-for-3 in his first game since suffering his injury July 9 against Pittsburgh. Molina missed 40 games with the injury, returning about two weeks earlier than doctors thought he would. In two rehab games at Double-A Springfield, Molina went 5-for-6 with three doubles, appearing to swing and throw freely.

RHP Justin Masterson gets the start Saturday in game one of a day-night doubleheader against Chicago. Masterson was drilled Sunday in a 7-1 loss at Philadelphia, allowing six hits and five runs in only three innings, and has pitched to a dreadful 7.43 ERA in five starts with St. Louis. Masterson is planning to work exclusively from the stretch in an effort to streamline his delivery.