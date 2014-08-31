RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) is slated to make a rehab start Sunday for Double-A Springfield in Tulsa. Wacha will throw between 35-to-40 pitches in his outing, his first game action since June 17, when he beat the New York Mets. He went on the disabled list June 22. The Cardinals plan to bring Wacha up sometime in September and intend to insert him into the rotation.

LHP Marco Gonzales registered his first MLB win in Saturday’s nightcap, displaying improved fastball accuracy in a six-inning stint. After a rough first inning, Gonzales settled down, allowing only one more hit before leaving after six frames. His ability to throw more strikes enabled him to use his changeup as a wipeout pitch, as he recorded five strikeouts.

RHP John Lackey gets the ball in the finale of a four-game series with Chicago on Sunday. Lackey is coming off a 3-2 win Monday night in Pittsburgh that saw him scatter seven hits over seven innings. He mixed in more breaking balls as that game went along against a fastball-hitting lineup, and might do the same thing against the Cubs’ young hitters, who love to attack early fastballs as well.

RHP Justin Masterson might have lost his rotation spot Saturday by getting pounded out of the opener in 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and five runs with a walk and five strikeouts. Masterson is 2-3, 7.90 in six starts since being acquired July 30 from Cleveland, lasting into the sixth inning only twice. Running Masterson out for his next turn Thursday night in Milwaukee might be a hard sale to the clubhouse.

RHP Jason Motte (lower back tightness) threw 30-to-35 pitches Friday in a bullpen session and pronounced himself pleased with his progress. Motte is hoping to face live batters before being reactivated next month, but that might depend on if Triple-A Memphis qualifies for the Pacific Coast League playoffs. That would push its season into at least next weekend and give him a chance for a quick rehab stint.