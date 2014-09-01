LHPs Nick Greenwood, Marco Gonzales and Tyler Lyons were all optioned to Springfield on Sunday, moves that are strictly procedural. The trio is expected to be recalled Tuesday after the Texas League season ends Monday.

RHP Lance Lynn gets the call Monday when St. Louis starts a big three-game series in Busch Stadium against surging Pittsburgh. Lynn was no-decisioned Tuesday at the Pirates’ PNC Park, scattering six hits over six innings and allowing a pair of runs. If Lynn wins, he’ll join Detroit’s Max Scherzer as the only pitchers with 15 wins in each of the last three seasons. Lynn is 5-3, 4.73 in his career against Pittsburgh.

2B Kolten Wong left Sunday’s game in the top of the eighth inning after falling on his neck and the back of his head while trying to catch Chris Valaika’s bloop single into right-center. Manager Mike Matheny said after the game that Wong passed concussion tests, but it’s not known if he’ll be able to play Monday against Pittsburgh.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) threw two scoreless innings in his first rehab appearance Sunday night for Double-A Springfield. It was his first live outing since a June 17 win over the New York Mets. He probably will get another rehab start Friday for Triple-A Memphis, which qualified for the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

LHP Kevin Siegrist was called up from Triple-A Memphis. In six games with Memphis, Siegrist allowed one run and three hits while striking out 11 in 6 2/3 innings.

LHPs Tyler Lyons, Marco Gonzales and Nick Greenwood were all optioned to Springfield on Sunday, moves that are strictly procedural. The trio is expected to be recalled Tuesday after the Texas League season ends Monday. Gonzales earned his first MLB win Saturday night in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader against the Cubs, while Lyons fanned eight in 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the opener.

RHP John Lackey put the team in a 5-0 second-inning hole, but righted the ship with scoreless work after that. He worked 6 1/3 innings, the eighth time in nine starts he’s gotten through six, and gave up only two earned runs on nine hits with a walk and six strikeouts. His throwing error in the second led to three unearned runs.

SS Pete Kozma was called up from Triple-A Memphis. Kozma opened the season with the Cardinals and accrued three at-bats before returning to Memphis. He hit .248 with eight homers and 54 RBIs in 117 Triple-A games.

RHP Jason Motte (lower back tightness) threw a scoreless inning Sunday night for Double-A Springfield in his first rehab outing since going on the disabled list Aug. 2. Motte completed three bullpen sessions this week, advancing to a 30-35 pitch limit Friday. He probably will work a rehab game or two for Triple-A Memphis this week before coming up to St. Louis to help with the playoff push.