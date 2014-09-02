RHP Lance Lynn faked his way through six innings Monday against Pittsburgh with some of his worst stuff of the season. Lynn gave up a spate of hard-hit balls early, but he threw four scoreless innings after putting St. Louis in a 3-0, second-inning hole. He escaped with a no-decision. In six innings, Lynn allowed eight hits and three runs, walking three and fanning three. He threw 114 pitches.

2B Kolten Wong, who left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning after falling on his neck and the back of his head while trying to make a catch, did not start Monday. However, he hit a two-run homer as a seventh-inning pinch hitter.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) threw 24 of 34 pitches for strikes in a successful two-inning rehab stint Sunday night for Double-A Springfield. Wacha allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout. St. Louis hasn’t decided if Wacha will make a second rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Memphis in the Pacific Coast League playoffs or if he will continue his rehab with the big club.

2B Mark Ellis (strained left oblique) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday, giving the team 26 active players for the game. Ellis was injured in mid-August while taking infield practice before a home game. He is enduring a tough first season with the Cardinals, hitting only .192 in 167 at-bats and knocking in just 10 runs.

RHP Adam Wainwright tries to get back on the winning track Tuesday night when he faces Pittsburgh for the fifth time this year. Wainwright is 1-2 with a 1.61 ERA in his first four starts against the Pirates, losing 3-1 on Wednesday for his second straight defeat. He hasn’t allowed a run in 15 innings during two home starts against Pittsburgh.

RHP Jason Motte (lower back tightness) worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, touching 92 mph with his fastball. It was Motte’s first outing since Aug. 1, when he pitched an inning against Milwaukee. The Cardinals aren’t sure of Motte’s next step. He could continue rehabbing with Triple-A Memphis, or he might come up to St. Louis.