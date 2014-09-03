RHP Shelby Miller has had trouble against Pittsburgh in his two MLB seasons, but will get the start in Wednesday’s series finale. Miller is 2-2, 4.64 in four starts this year and 2-6, 4.98 in his career. He’s coming off a good outing Friday night, allowing only four hits and two runs over seven innings in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs. Miller has been throwing more sinkers lately.

LHP Nick Greenwood returned to the big league club after a couple of days off following Saturday’s doubleheader. Greenwood has a pair of wins in relief and has worked 16 games, soaking up multiple innings in 11 of them and helping save the bullpen on a few occasions.

C Tony Cruz was recalled from Double-A Springfield, giving St. Louis a third catcher and ensuring it more flexibility if it needs to pinch-run for starter Yadier Molina late in a game. Cruz has started a career-high 33 games this year, most of them when Molina missed 40 games in July and August with a torn thumb ligament.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) will be recalled from his rehab assignment to start Thursday night’s series opener in Milwaukee. Wacha, who pitched two innings Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, will be on a pitch limit of 50 to 60.

LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Double-A Springfield and will be used out of the bullpen. Lyons saved the bullpen in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader by pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings and fanning eight, the most by a Cardinals reliever since Mark Littell whiffed eight in a 1978 game against Los Angeles.

LHP Marco Gonzales was one of five players recalled from Double-A Springfield Tuesday. Gonzales earned his first MLB win Saturday night in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, allowing just three hits and two runs over six solid innings with a walk and five strikeouts. He will probably follow Michael Wacha to the mound Thursday night in Milwaukee.

RHP Adam Wainwright gave up three homers in a game for the first time in four years, but emerged with his 16th win. Wainwright had improved command, walking only one in six-plus innings, and was able to induce 11 ground-ball outs. The difference was his bat, as he tied a career high with three RBIs, the last two coming on a fourth-inning single that eventually spelled the difference in a 6-4 victory.

RHP Justin Masterson was moved to the bullpen due to the pending return of RHP Michael Wacha from the disabled list. In six starts with the Cardinals since he was acquired from the Cleveland Indians, Masterson is 2-3 with a 7.90 ERA.

RHP Jason Motte (lower back tightness) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Motte pitched a scoreless eighth inning in a rehab appearance Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, touching 92 mph with his fastball and throwing 11 of his 12 pitches for strikes. He is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 games with St. Louis, allowing seven homers in 22 innings.