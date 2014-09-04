RHP Shelby Miller enjoyed the best outing of his two-season career against a Pittsburgh team that previously pounded him for a 4.98 ERA and handed him six losses since the start of the 2013 season. Miller allowed just three hits and three walks in seven scoreless innings Wednesday, using more curves and sinkers to give the fastball-loving Pirates a different look. The Cardinals emerged with a 1-0 win, though Miller wasn’t involved in the decision. It was the first time St. Louis won a Miller start at home since June 14.

CF Peter Bourjos may have won a starting job for the last month, and not just because his two-out single in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday won a big game. Bourjos has two hits in each of the last two games, and his defense makes St. Louis markedly better in preventing runs because Jon Jay can move over to right field, increasing range at two spots. As long as Bourjos can hit, he will be in the lineup. “He’s been swinging the bat well and he’s had a real nice approach. Peter’s in a good place right now,” manager Mike Matheny said.

2B Kolten Wong (neck) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sunday, and he went 0-for-4. Wong was injured in the eighth inning of a 9-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday when he hit the back of his head and neck on the turf trying to catch a bloop single. Wong pinch-hit Monday and Tuesday night, cracking a two-run homer Monday to tie the game in the seventh inning.

RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday night to make the start in the opener of an NL Central showdown at struggling Milwaukee. Wacha pitched two scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday night for Double-A Springfield, and he will be on a 60-pitch limit against the Brewers. He pitched against Milwaukee on April 28, taking a no-decision in a game St. Louis lost 5-3 in 12 innings.

RHP Justin Masterson was demoted to the bullpen with RHP Michael Wacha’s return to the mound. A trade-deadline acquisition from Cleveland July 30, Masterson mostly stunk in his six starts for the Cardinals, going 2-3 with a 7.90 ERA. He simply hasn’t been able to command his sinker or throw it with the mid-90s velocity he enjoyed last year, when he made the American League All-Star team.