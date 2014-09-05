INF Xavier Scruggs made his major league debut Thursday, hours after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis. Scruggs hit .286 with 21 home runs and a .864 OPS in 135 games with Memphis, and he was a .350 hitter against lefties. He started at first base Thursday and went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

OF Shane Robinson was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of RHP Michael Wacha. Robinson underwent season-ending left shoulder surgery last week.

OF Jon Jay went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run Thursday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Jay posted a .382 average in August and is 10-for-26 (.385) during his current streak.

1B Matt Adams got the day off Thursday after tweaking his left oblique Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Manager Mike Matheny said the coaching and medical staff noticed Adams was experiencing discomfort during Wednesday’s game but after examining him, they left him in. Adams is considered day-to-day for the foreseeable future. He is in a 6-for-48 (.125) slump over his past 14 games.

RHP Michael Wacha was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday and made his first start since June 17. Wacha missed 68 games after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right shoulder. He worked three innings Thursday and held Milwaukee to a run on three hits with three strikeouts while throwing 50 pitches.