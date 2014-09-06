FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Jon Jay extended his hitting streak to eight games Friday, going 2-for-4. Jay has recorded two hits in each of his last four games and he’s batting 18-for-37 in his last 14 games.

OF Peter Bourjos had two more hits Friday, extending his hitting streak to four games. Bourjos is 8-for-17 at the plate in his last five games but has been even more impressive on defense, leading manager Mike Matheny to continue starting the fifth-year outfielder.

RHP John Lackey made his second start of the season against the Brewers and gave up six runs on nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings of work. Since joining the Cardinals in a deadline deal, Lackey is 2-2 with a 4.87 ERA in seven starts.

SS Jhonny Peralta snapped an 0-for-10 streak at the plate Friday with a two-out, solo home run off Milwaukee RHP Mike Fiers. Peralta leads the Cardinals with 19 home runs this season and is second on the team with 62 RBIs. It was Peralta’s first home run since Aug. 23.

