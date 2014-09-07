RF Jon Jay went 0-for-4 at the plate Saturday, snapping an eight-game hitting streak. Jay had two hits in each of his last four games and is batting .411 with two doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games since Aug. 1.

RHP Lance Lynn worked six innings and struck out six Saturday to earn his 15th victory of the season. He and Tigers RHP Max Scherzer are the only active pitchers with 15 or more victories in each of the last three seasons. Lynn improved to 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA in six career starts at Miller Park.

1B Matt Adams returned to the lineup after missing two games with a strained left oblique. Adams was 7-for-52 in his last 15 games but hit his 14th home run of the season in his first at-bat. It was Adams’ first home run since Aug. 22 and only his third since the All-Star break. He now has eight home runs and 20 career RBIs against the Brewers.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal gave up a two-out double to Brewers 2B Rickie Weeks but didn’t allow a run, earning his MLB-leading 43rd save of the season Saturday. Rosenthal has allowed just one run in his last eight appearances and has converted his last seven save opportunities.