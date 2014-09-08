OF Jon Jay snapped an 0-for-7 skid with a fourth-inning single off Milwaukee RHP Jimmy Nelson. With Matt Holliday out of the lineup due to back pain, Jay started in left field Sunday after spending the last few games in right, allowing Peter Bourjos to play center.

LF Matt Holliday got the day off Sunday due to tightness in his mid-back. Manager Mike Matheny said the issue had been bothering Holliday since the Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee Wednesday night and was hoping a day of rest would do Holliday, who had gone hitless in four of his last five games, some good for the stretch run.

SS Jhonny Peralta went 3-for-5 with a home run Sunday and surpassed the 1,500-hit mark for his career. Peralta came into the game batting .136 (3-for-22) in his first six September games, but had five in the Cardinals’ four-game series at Milwaukee, including two home runs.

RHP Adam Wainwright threw his 20th career complete game and fourth of this season, going the distance Sunday in a 9-1 victory over the Brewers in Milwaukee. Wainwright has thrown five complete games against the Brewers in his career and improved to 11-7 with a 2.52 ERA in 29 career appearances against Milwaukee.