OF Tommy Pham had his contract purchased Monday from Triple-A Memphis. Pham, a 16th-round selection in the 2006 first-player draft, has no previous major league experience. He hit .324 with 20 stolen bases in 104 games for Memphis.

RHP Sam Tuivailala had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Monday. He has no prior major league experience. Manager Mike Matheny is impressed by the hard-thrower’s development. “Throwing 100 doesn’t hurt,” Matheny said. “Besides that, he’s learned to pitch, not just be a thrower, but learn to command his secondary pitches.” While pitching for three Cardinals farm teams this year, Tuivailala went 2-2 with five saves and a 3.18 ERA in 48 appearances. He struck out 97 and walked 27 in 60 innings.

RHP Shelby Miller pitched seven scoreless innings Monday night, allowing only three hits with no walks and four strikeouts over 81 pitches. His recent resurgence can be attributed to better command of his curveball. “My mechanics are smoother,” said Miller, who recorded his 12th quality start and sixth scoreless appearance of the year. “I’ve never thrown this many curveballs before. I‘m using it more often. I‘m building confidence with that pitch. The more I throw it, the more I get a feel for it.”

OF Rafael Ortega was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Monday. Ortega hit .246 with nine doubles, three triples, seven homers and 32 RBIs in 110 games combined in Double-A, Triple-A and rookie ball. Ortega was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers in January.

C Audry Perez was designated for assignment St. Louis on Monday. Perez appeared in just three games for the Cardinals since being signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2008. He hit .292 with 12 doubles, six homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games at Triple-A Memphis this year.

INF Greg Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday for his third stint this season with the Cardinals. Garcia batted .275 with eight homers and 41 RBIs in 110 games at Triple-A.

1B Matt Holliday returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game with a sore back, and he went 2-for-5. Holliday has had issues with his back previously, but manager Mike Matheny said everything checked out fine for Monday’s series opener in Cincinnati. Holliday is 3-for-12 on the current road trip.