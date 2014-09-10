INF Xavier Scruggs recorded his first career hit with a ninth-inning pinch-hit double that drove home a run. Scruggs entered the game 0-for-4 in his fledgling career.

RHP Sam Tuivailala made his major league debut on Tuesday night and struck out Donald Lutz for his first career strikeout. The hard-throwing Tuivailala had a somewhat shaky debut, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk in 2/3 innings.

RHP Michael Wacha made his second start since returning from the disabled list on Tuesday night and pitched four innings, throwing 70 pitches. While the results weren’t good -- five earned runs on six hits and a homer -- it was another step in Wacha’s progression after missing 68 games with a stress reaction in his shoulder. Wacha threw three innings on Thursday in his first start back. It was the first time this season he’s allowed five earned runs.

LHP Marco Gonzalez could be called upon to help support Michael Wacha while he builds his stamina since coming off the disabled list. Gonzalez pitched 2 1/3 innings on Thursday in relief of Wacha’s first start back and allowed one run on two hits with no walks and two strikeouts. “He’s one of our best starters in the minor leagues and he’s up here for a purpose,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny of Gonzalez. He walked two and struck out one in an inning of work on Tuesday.