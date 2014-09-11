RHP Sam Tuivailala impressed manager Mike Matheny during his major league debut on Tuesday. “I told him I was enjoying watching him pitch,” Matheny said. “The ball jumps out of his hand. Our catchers are going to get more comfortable with his hook. He has a good one.” He was charged with two earned runs allowed on Chris Heisey’s RBI hit which was nearly caught by Randal Grichuk. “Randal did everything he could to keep a zero up there,” said Matheny.

OF Rafael Ortega, designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Monday, was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis. Ortega hit .246 with nine doubles, three triples, seven homers and 32 RBIs in 110 games combined in Double-A, Triple-A and rookie ball this year. He was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers in January.

LHP Kevin Siegrist struck out both batters he faced in Tuesday night’s loss. “Everything looked on time and looked fluid,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who added that the lefty’s velocity looked good as well. Siegrist, who was recalled on Aug. 31, has held opponents scoreless in 21 of 34 appearances.

C Audry Perez, designated for assignment St. Louis on Monday, was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis. Perez appeared in just three games for the Cardinals since being signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2008. He hit .292 with 12 doubles, six homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games for Memphis this year.

RHP John Lackey had a short night on Tuesday. Lackey was ejected by home plate umpire Tom Hallion after he questioned the ball-three call on a 2-1 pitch to Brayan Pena. Lackey was gone after 42 pitches, having allowed two earned runs on four hits. It was Lackey’s fourth career ejection, first since 2009 while with Boston when he was tossed after just two pitches, one of which hit Texas’ Ian Kinsler in the first inning. “He’s a guy that lets his emotions fly out there,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “We’ve seen that basically every start. He was struggling to find it today. He was frustrated on a couple pitches, one borderline high, one borderline low. The umpire told him no more, and he gave him more.”

SS Jhonny Peralta was given a day off on Wednesday. It’s only the fourth game he’s missed this season. “He wants to finish strong,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “He’s answered the bell. That’s that next level for a veteran player to know when to shut down right now and be ready to go.” Peralta is batting .266 with 20 homers and 66 RBI in 142 games.

SS Pete Kozma was the only player not used in Tuesday night’s 9-5 loss at Cincinnati. But Kozma was inserted into the starting lineup on Wednesday. “We don’t have any doubt about what he can do at shortstop position defensively, and he’s got a knack for making things happen (with the bat),” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “We’ve seen it, on a pennant winning team.”