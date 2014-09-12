RHP Lance Lynn was the hard-luck loser Thursday afternoon, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to Johnny Cueto and the Reds. Lynn retired 15 straight before a walk to second baseman Brandon Phillips opened the door for the only Reds run. Lynn has tossed six consecutive quality starts and has 21 total for the season. Thursday’s defeat was his first since July 29.

3B Matt Carpenter collected his 150th hit of the season in the third inning Thursday. It was one of just three managed off Reds starter Johnny Cueto. Carpenter has hit safely in four of his past five games.

C Yadier Molina was given a day off Thursday. A.J. Pierzynski replaced him behind the plate. While the day off was for general rest, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says Molina’s injured thumb, which caused him to miss 40 games, is still bothersome. ”It’s still an issue,“ said Matheny. He’s still protecting it and doing things to strengthen it.” Molina is hitting .280 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 96 games.

SS Jhonny Peralta, who was given a day off Wednesday, returned to the starting lineup for Thursday’s series finale in Cincinnati. It was only the fourth game he’s missed this season. Peralta is batting .266 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs in 142 games. Peralta went 0-for-3 in the Cardinals’ 1-0 loss at Cincinnati.