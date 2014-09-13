RHP Shelby Miller is coming off a great outing Monday night in Cincinnati, where he worked seven-plus innings on only 82 pitches in beating the Reds 5-0. Miller gave up only three hits and didn’t walk a batter, fanning four, and has allowed just two runs over his last 21 innings. In his first appearance this year against Colorado, Miller gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings on June 24 before departing with back tightness.

RHP Michael Wacha will have his start skipped Sunday because manager Mike Matheny said his mechanics and fastball don’t look right. Wacha was rocked for six runs over four-plus innings Tuesday night in a 9-5 loss at Cincinnati, his second start since returning from the 60-day DL Sept. 4. Matheny wouldn’t say when Wacha would start again.

LHP Marco Gonzales will take RHP Michael Wacha’s turn in the rotation on Sunday. The rookie made his major league debut June 25 against the Rockies at Coors Field, pitching to a no-decision as St. Louis rallied for a 9-6 win. Gonzales pitched a scoreless innings in relief of Wacha on Tuesday night in Cincinnati and has won his last two decisions.

LF Matt Holliday belted a 467-foot homer in the first, the second-longest homer in Busch Stadium III history. It was his 17th homer of the year and his first since Aug. 31. It also continued his career-long trend of pounding on Colorado, the team with which he started his big league career. Holliday is batting .395 with 10 homers and 33 RBI in 129 career at-bats against the Rockies.

RHP Adam Wainwright got locked in after the third inning and that was it for Colorado. Wainwright retired the final 16 men he faced, throwing only 55 pitches in the process, and tied for the MLB lead with his 18th win. Wainwright hit the strike zone with 69 of his 96 pitches and could have finished the game, but closer Trevor Rosenthal hadn’t pitched since Saturday and needed an inning of work.