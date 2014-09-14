RHP Shelby Miller is enjoying the most efficient stretch of pitching in his short MLB career. Miller didn’t issue a walk for the second straight start, going six innings and throwing 60 of his 83 pitches for strikes in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Colorado. Miller is doing a better job with his secondary pitches, consistently getting his curve over and putting his hitters away earlier. In his last 33 innings, Miller has permitted only six runs.

3B Matt Carpenter belted his first homer since Aug. 17, a two-run blast to cap a three-run second inning in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Colorado. It was the eighth homer for Carpenter, who has knocked in 58 runs from the leadoff spot and is seven runs shy of scoring 100 for the second straight year. Carpenter also turned in a great defensive play in the eighth to rob Michael Cuddyer of a fourth hit.

OF Oscar Taveras’ RBI single in the sixth made him 6-for-12 as a pinch-hitter with five RBIs, tying him for second on the team in pinch-hits and drawing him even with Daniel Descalso for the team lead in pinch-hit RBIs. That skill alone should earn Taveras a spot on the postseason roster.

LHP Marco Gonzales will make his fifth career start Sunday in the series finale, taking the place of scheduled starter Michael Wacha. Gonzales’ first MLB start was against Colorado June 25 in Coors Field, where he gave up five runs in five innings of a no-decisioned start won by St. Louis 9-6. Gonzales has won his last two decisions, including one in relief of Wacha on Sept. 4 in Milwaukee.

LF Matt Holliday hit homers in consecutive games for the second time in two weeks. He smacked a solo shot in the first inning of Saturday’s 5-4 win over Colorado. In his last eight games against the team with which he broke into the majors back in 2004, Holliday is 18 of 32 with three homers and 11 RBIs. It was his 23rd game-winning RBI of the year.