CF Peter Bourjos snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a fifth inning single, although he foolishly tried to stretch it into a double and was thrown out on a close play by RF Ryan Braun. Bourjos added a second hit in the eighth and raised his September batting average to .367.

RHP Lance Lynn pitched well enough to win but was denied a 16th victory when Trevor Rosenthal blew his sixth save in 50 chances. Lynn gave up five hits and a run in seven innings with a walk and five strikeouts. He got better as the game went along, retiring 10 of the last 11 men he faced, and lowered his ERA to 2.68. His ERA since July 1 is a miserly 1.84.

3B Matt Carpenter’s leadoff single was his 40th first inning hit this year, giving him a .325 average when starting a game. He collected his 45th multi-hit game of the season and his 108th since the beginning of the 2013 season. Carpenter also scored his team-high 94th run.

RHP John Lackey, whose start Tuesday was skipped, threw a bullpen session before the game and will probably get the call Friday night when Cincinnati comes to town to start a weekend series. Lackey wasn’t happy about missing his turn, but also noted that he’d felt a “dead-arm” sensation of late. In eight starts for St. Louis, Lackey is 2-2, 5.05 and is allowing opponents to bat .309.

RHP Adam Wainwright is back in the groove after a tough August and tries to continue his quest for 20 wins on Wednesday night. Wainwright cruised through eight innings in a 5-1 win Friday night against Colorado, retiring the last 16 men he faced. He went the distance on 100 pitches in Milwaukee Sept. 7, recording a 9-1 decision, and is 11-7 with a 2.43 ERA in 29 career outings (22 starts) against Milwaukee.