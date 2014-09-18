RHP Shelby Miller has had Milwaukee’s number over the last couple of years and gets another chance to add to his sterling numbers against them Thursday night. He’s won both starts against the Brewers this year and is 5-0 (2.30 ERA) in seven career starts against them. Miller has allowed just one run in 20 innings during September, making a strong case for inclusion into the playoff rotation.

RHP Michael Wacha will return to the rotation Saturday night against Cincinnati. Wacha’s turn was skipped Sunday because manager Mike Matheny didn’t like his mechanics or his fastball. Wacha gave up six runs, five earned, over four-plus innings in a Sept. 9 loss to the Reds, his second since returning from the 60-day DL Sept. 4.

RHP John Lackey was confirmed as the starter Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series with Cincinnati. Lackey hasn’t pitched well since coming over from Boston on July 31, going 2-2 in eight starts with a 5.05 ERA and allowing opponents to bat .309. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was ejected in the third inning at Cincinnati.

SS Jhonny Peralta’s run-scoring single in the seventh gave him 12 RBIs against Milwaukee this year, tied with Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier for the most by an opposing player this year. It also represents Peralta’s seventh season with at least 70 RBIs, but his first since 2011, when he knocked in 86 while playing for Detroit.

RHP Adam Wainwright improved to 4-0 (1.69 ERA) in September with a seven-hit shutout, his second complete-game win this month against Milwaukee. Wainwright only allowed a runner into scoring position once, worming out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. He threw 77 of 102 pitches for strikes, even touching 95 mph on the radar gun in the ninth, a throwback to his younger days.