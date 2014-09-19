RHP Shelby Miller left after six innings and 82 pitches with his team down 2-0 and his right ankle swollen after getting smoked by a liner off Ryan Braun’s bat in the sixth. Manager Mike Matheny said it was an easy decision to hook Miller since the team was trailing. Miller admitted he was bruised, but he hopes to make his next start Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs.

1B Matt Adams enjoyed just his second multi-hit game since Aug. 19, but he made a bigger contribution with his eye. His bases-loaded walk in the eighth tied the game, giving him just 24 walks on the year. Adams has two bases-loaded walks in his career, both in the Milwaukee series this week.

RHP Carlos Martinez extended his scoreless streak to 14 2/3 innings, working out of jams in the 11th and 12th. Martinez left the bases loaded in the 11th by whiffing Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez, and he fanned RF Ryan Braun to conclude the 12th. Martinez has elbowed his way back into the bullpen mix and should be in the team’s postseason plans.

LF Matt Holliday collected two hits, hustling to beat out an infield single with a headfirst slide in the eighth inning that kept the inning alive. He also led off the 13th with a single. Holliday has 40 multi-hit games on the year.

RHP John Lackey will start Friday night against the Reds after being skipped in the rotation Tuesday due to a tired arm. Lackey last pitched Sept. 10 in Cincinnati, giving up four hits and two runs in two innings before being ejected in the third for arguing balls and strikes. Lackey hasn’t pitched well with St. Louis, allowing a .309 average and working to an ERA of 5.05 in eight starts.