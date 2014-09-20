OF Shane Robinson (left shoulder subluxation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 28.

RF Randal Grichuk got the scoring started in the first inning Friday night with his second big-league homer, a majestic 413-foot blast into the Cincinnati bullpen in left-center field. It was Grichuk’s first RBI since Aug. 26 at Pittsburgh. Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the David Freese trade in December, Grichuk is solidifying a spot on the postseason roster for his ability to hit left-handed pitching.

RHP Shelby Miller (shin bruise) anticipates being able to make his next start Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs. Miller was struck by a Ryan Braun line on Thursday night in the sixth inning of St. Louis’ 3-2, 13-inning win over Milwaukee. Miller faced one more batter, recorded the inning’s third out and then was hooked for a pinch-hitter. He has allowed just eight runs in his last six starts, covering 39 innings.

CF Jon Jay went 0-for-3 Friday night but probably saved two runs with a leaping catch at the wall in the second inning to deny Reds outfielder Ryan Ludwick a two-run double or triple. Jay then robbed Ludwick again in the fifth, racing to the barrier in left-center field to take away another extra-base hit.

RHP Michael Wacha returns to the starting rotation after an 11-day absence when he faces Cincinnati on Saturday night. Wacha skipped his scheduled start on Sunday after manager Mike Matheny expressed concern with his mechanics and fastball. In his last outing on Sept. 9, Wacha suffered a 9-5 loss in Cincinnati, allowing six runs in four-plus innings. He’s 1-1 against the Reds in three starts this season.

RHP John Lackey delivered the kind of performance St. Louis management envisioned when trading for him at the July 31 trading deadline. Lackey threw 66 strikes of 87 pitches in 7 2/3 innings, picking up his third win with the Cardinals. His fastball command was excellent as he had just two three-ball counts in the game and obtained eight outs via first or second pitches.

LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.