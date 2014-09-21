C Tony Cruz, getting a start as Yadier Molina filled in for 1B Matt Adams, blasted a three-run homer in the second to put St. Louis ahead for good. It was his first homer of the year and only the third of his career. His last homer -- Aug. 4, 2013 -- also came against the Reds. Cruz is batting just .208 but is 8-for-20 with two outs and runners in scoring position.

RHP Lance Lynn starts against Cincinnati for the fifth time this year on Sunday night in the season home finale. Lynn is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA against the Reds. He took a tough 1-0 loss on Sept. 11 despite pitching a complete game. He had another good outing Tuesday night, yielding only one run in seven innings against Milwaukee, and he has an ERA of under 2.00 since July 1.

3B Matt Carpenter (stomach flu) also didn’t start on Saturday night, marking only the second game he hasn’t started this year. Carpenter is hitting just .185 on the homestand, but continues to get on base by dint of his good eye, as he leads the team with 91 walks. His status for Sunday night’s game isn’t known.

1B Matt Adams (stomach flu) didn’t start Saturday, robbing him of a good matchup with Cincinnati RHP Mike Leake. While hitting against Leake, Adams is 8-for-18 with four doubles. Adams is the team’s leader in batting average at .287. It’s not known whether he’ll be able to start on Sunday night.

RHP Michael Wacha didn’t qualify for the win despite getting an early 5-0 lead, being pulled after 4 2/3 innings and 78 pitches. Wacha gave up six hits and two runs with no walks and a strikeout, and he gave up a handful of other hard-hit balls for outs. But Wacha was pleased with his stuff and command, feeling this game was a step in the right direction. It was his first outing in 11 days.